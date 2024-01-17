Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

