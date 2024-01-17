Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 3,816 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,277,662. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

