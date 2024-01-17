Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

TGT opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

