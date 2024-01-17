Optas LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

