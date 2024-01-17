Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

