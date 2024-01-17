Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $4.24. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

