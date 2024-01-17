O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $990.25 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $963.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

