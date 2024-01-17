Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Down 12%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) fell 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. 22,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Oriental Culture Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Get Oriental Culture alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oriental Culture by 395.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oriental Culture by 81.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oriental Culture during the first quarter worth $229,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.