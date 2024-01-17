Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

OBK stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $994.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,900,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $11,175,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,032,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

