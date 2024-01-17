Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Raises Dividend to €0.14 Per Share

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

OGN opened at GBX 3.48 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.33. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

