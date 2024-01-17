Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 70,336 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,336 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

