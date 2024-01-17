Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

