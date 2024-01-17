Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698,595 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 701,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,811,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.