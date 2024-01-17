Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

