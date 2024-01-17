Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $51.58 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,004 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $51,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

