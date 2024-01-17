Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

ACN stock opened at $354.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $357.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.