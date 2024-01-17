Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 102,892 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,892 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.