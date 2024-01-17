Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.35 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

