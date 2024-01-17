Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.7 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

