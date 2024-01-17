Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,076,206 shares of company stock worth $265,612,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CRM opened at $269.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.92. The stock has a market cap of $260.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

