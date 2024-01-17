Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 64,603 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

