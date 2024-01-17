ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get ORIX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORIX

ORIX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.