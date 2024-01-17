Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

