Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Square Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.11.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
