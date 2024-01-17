Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXSQ

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.