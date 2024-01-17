Pacific Wealth Management Has $549,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,276 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 507,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,970,000 after purchasing an additional 176,413 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $94.41. 2,833,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,082,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

