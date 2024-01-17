Pacific Wealth Management Purchases 860 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $95.10. 797,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

