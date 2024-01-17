Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $85,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,433. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.30. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.