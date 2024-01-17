Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE PAAS opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

