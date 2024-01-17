Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,216 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Andersons worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,214,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Andersons

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.