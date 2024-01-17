Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,997 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

