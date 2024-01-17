Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,424 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

