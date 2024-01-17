Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $460.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.75 and a 200-day moving average of $413.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $297.12 and a 12 month high of $465.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

