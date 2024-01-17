Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 202,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 85,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

