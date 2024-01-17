Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $892,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 727.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $406.04 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.06.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

