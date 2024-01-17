Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %
Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $269.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.94 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Group 1 Automotive Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
