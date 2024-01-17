Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $269.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.94 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.