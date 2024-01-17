Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $480.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.24 and its 200 day moving average is $450.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

