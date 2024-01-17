Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $222.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $226.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $210.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

