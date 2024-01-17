Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE X opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

