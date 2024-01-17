Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

