Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.