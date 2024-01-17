Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

