PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

