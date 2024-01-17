PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

