Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $505.94

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.94 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 517.90 ($6.59). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 513.20 ($6.53), with a volume of 830,087 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 739 ($9.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 718 ($9.14) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 415 ($5.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617 ($7.85).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 500.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 505.77.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 85 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of £443.50 ($564.32) per share, with a total value of £37,697.50 ($47,967.30). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 178 shares of company stock worth $3,815,041. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

