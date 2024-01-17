Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 12,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

