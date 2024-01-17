Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 12,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $17.43.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.