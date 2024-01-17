Polymesh Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.09 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $88.16 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 926,623,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 926,281,639.853972 with 797,825,997.859732 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16998186 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $11,921,559.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.