PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

