Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Insider Wesley Stringer Sells 121,993 Shares

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) insider Wesley Stringer sold 121,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.92), for a total transaction of A$351,339.84 ($234,226.56).

On Friday, January 12th, Wesley Stringer sold 3,007 shares of Probiotec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.91), for a total transaction of A$8,630.09 ($5,753.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87.

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, distribution, and sale of prescription and over the counter pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and consumer health products, and fast-moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coatings; blister packs, bottles, sachets, tubs, and tubes; liquids, creams, gels, lotions, ointments, and powders and powder blends.

