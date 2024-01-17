Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.20 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.58-4.68 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

PRGS stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Progress Software by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $217,000.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.