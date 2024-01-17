Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50.

NYSE:PLD opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,284,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,125,000 after purchasing an additional 993,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

